Late-day bounce leaves S&P 500 little changed

Stocks overcame early losses to close on a mixed note, with the S&P 500 rebounding in the afternoon to reclaim its 50-day moving average (2878.47), which it had breached shortly after the opening bell, and finish flat.

Tech stocks (-1.2%) gave up more ground on Monday, closing at the bottom of the S&P sector standings as Amazon, Netflix, Alphabet and Advanced Micro Devices each lost more than 1%; the group is now down 3.4% for the month, trimming its YTD gain to 15.5%.

Meanwhile, Google parent company Alphabet announced that account information of 500K of its users was exposed due to a bug.

But real estate (+1.3%), consumer staples (+1.3%) and utilities (+0.8%) topped the day's leaderboard, and the financial sector (+0.6%) also outperformed.

Also, WTI crude oil fell less than 0.1% to settle at $74.29/bbl, and the bond market was closed today in observance of Columbus Day.