Google drops out of race for $10B Pentagon cloud contract

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) has dropped out of the race for the winner-takes-all, $10B Pentagon cloud contract.

Google says the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (or JEDI) project might conflict with its corporate values. The company also criticized the fact that the contract would only have one winner.

Google recently ended an AI contract with the Pentagon due to extensive protests from employees.

The remaining JEDI competitors, including Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), have until October 12 to submit bids for the contract, which could last for up to 10 years.

