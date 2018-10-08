PPG Industries -9% after issuing downside Q3 earnings, revenue guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) -9.7% after-hours issues Q3 guidance for adjusted EPS of $1.41-$1.45 on revenues of $3.8B, below analyst consensus expectations for EPS of $1.59 and revenues of $3.9B.

PPG says it experienced significant raw material and elevating logistics cost inflation during Q3, including the effects from higher epoxy resin and increasing oil prices, with "the highest level of cost inflation since the cycle began two years ago."

PPG says overall demand in China softened during Q3, and it suffered weaker automotive refinish sales as several U.S. and European customers carried high inventory levels due to lower end-use market demand, and weakening foreign currencies resulted in a $15M decrease in income Y/Y.

For Q4, PPG expects EPS of $1.03-$1.13 with continued raw material cost inflation but at a more modest Y/Y rate than in Q3.