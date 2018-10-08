Perrigo taps Kessler as CEO amid consumer shift

Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO) has named Murray Kessler, former Lorillard Tobacco CEO, as its new chief executive.

He replaces Uwe Roehrhoff, who is stepping down from the posts of CEO, president and boardmember. Kessler will join the board as well.

The moves are effective immediately. Roehrhoff will stay available to ensure a smooth transition.

The move comes amid a shift toward a consumer focus: "Given the decision to separate the Rx pharmaceuticals business and pursue a consumer-focused strategy, the board is looking forward to partnering with (Kessler) to develop Perrigo's strategic plan," says Chairman Rolf Classon.