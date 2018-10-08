National Grid shuts off gas to Mass customers after overpressurization

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) shut off gas to ~300 customers in Massachusetts after a worker performing routine maintenance accidentally overpressurized the system.

NG says the area is safe, as the error was realized within minutes and the system returned to normal operating pressures; technicians will start restoring gas service to those affected later today, with work expected to be completed by tomorrow morning.

Overpressurization is thought to have been the cause of last month's natural gas fires and explosions ~20 miles away that killed one person and injured 25; that area is serviced by NiSource's Columbia Gas.