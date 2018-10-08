Platts: Henry Hub gas hits 8-month high on strong demand, low storage levels

Henry Hub cash and futures prices advanced near highs not seen since last January, reflecting market uncertainty over this year's low gas-storage level which is on course to finish injection season at its lowest in 13 years, Platts reports.

Adding to the rally, Hurricane Michael strengthened and took aim at Florida's panhandle as it threatens to trim gas production in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

At more than $3.30/MMBtu, Henry Hub cash prices are at their highest October level dating back to 2014, according to S&P Global Platts data.

Strong power burns over the past five weeks have pushed total U.S. gas demand to record levels, keeping spot market gas supply under pressure; since Sept. 1, aggregate U.S. gas demand has averaged 72.5B cf/day, outpacing the 2017 average by 6B cf/day, or ~9%, according to the report.

Meanwhile, the midwest and northeast U.S. are bracing for unseasonably cold weather expected to boost residential and commercial heating demand.

