Brazil's BRF says CEO Parente to step down by mid-2019

Brazilian food processor BRF (NYSE:BRFS) says recently appointed Pedro Parente will remain as Chairman but step down as CEO by mid-2019, to be succeeded by current COO Lorival Luz.

BRF, the world’s largest chicken exporter, is attempting to turn around a string of poor results through financial discipline, brand repositioning and increased production in the Persian Gulf.

COO Luz says BRF has a dozen bidders but no binding offers yet for assets the company is selling in Argentina, Europe and Thailand, adding that deals are expected to close in early December.