Brazil's BRF says CEO Parente to step down by mid-2019

Brazilian food processor BRF (NYSE:BRFS) says recently appointed Pedro Parente will remain as Chairman but step down as CEO by mid-2019, to be succeeded by current COO Lorival Luz.
BRF, the world’s largest chicken exporter, is attempting to turn around a string of poor results through financial discipline, brand repositioning and increased production in the Persian Gulf.
COO Luz says BRF has a dozen bidders but no binding offers yet for assets the company is selling in Argentina, Europe and Thailand, adding that deals are expected to close in early December.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox