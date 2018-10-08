Papa John's +17% on report Peltz is weighing takeover bid

Nelson Peltz and his Trian Fund are considering a bid to take over Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA), The Wall Street Journal reports, saying several parties (including companies and private-equity firms) have also expressed an interest in an offer.

Papa John's shares have jumped 17.2% after hours.

Trian (which has a reputation for working with management of struggling companies) invited former Papa John's CEO John Schnatter to meet with Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) leaders to discuss a potential deal. Peltz is chairman of Wendy's.

In the meeting, Schnatter wanted to know how many seats he'd have on the board of a combined company, according to the WSJ. He owns nearly 30% of Papa John's shares.