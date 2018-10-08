Time running short before drastic climate change effects, UN panel warns

Global temperatures could reach an irreversible tipping point in just 12 years if the world fails to act dramatically to lower the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warns in a new report.

The report says the impact can still be slowed down if countries around the world take unprecedented action to cut their use of fossil fuels and release less carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases into the air.

Limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels would require drastic cuts in coal use for primary energy - a 59%-78% cut from 2010 levels by 2030 and a 73%-97% reduction by 2050 - while primary energy from oil needs to fall 32%-87% by 2050.

Under the 2015 Paris climate agreement, governments tasked the IPCC to produce a special report by the end of 2018 on global warming and related greenhouse gas emissions pathways.

ETFs: XLE, TAN, URA, VDE, ERX, OIH, KOL, ERY, DIG, BGR, PBW, FENY, FAN, IYE, DUG, ICLN, FRAK, IXC, FIF, QCLN, GEX, RYE, PBD, PXJ, CRAK, PZD, SZC, FXN, DDG, FILL, PUW, HECO, NANR, FTXN, JHME, ERYY, ERGF