U.S. warns China: Trade talks at risk

President Trump will not engage in trade talks with Xi Jinping at next month's G20 summit if China does not produce a detailed list of concessions, sources told the FT.

The Chinese say they have such a list, but would not present it without some guarantee of it being received in a stable political climate in Washington, including a point person with a mandate to negotiate on behalf of the Trump administration.

