Treasury yield high weighs on futures

All eyes are on U.S. Treasuries again as trading reopened in the wake of last week's selloff and a bond market holiday on Monday.

The benchmark 10-year yield crept up to a fresh seven-year high, advancing past 3.26%, marking an increase of about 80 basis points from the start of 2018.

U.S. stock index futures look poised for a fourth day of declines in response, down 0.3% , as traders gear up for $230B of Treasury auctions this week.

