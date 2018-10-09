Roadrunner Transportation Systems receives notice regarding continued listing standard from NYSE

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) received notice from the NYSE that the company had fallen below the NYSE’s continued listing standards relating to minimum average global market capitalization and total stockholders’ investment, which require that either its average global market capitalization be not less than $50M over a consecutive 30 trading-day period, or its total stockholders’ investment be not less than $50M.

The company intends to submit a plan to the NYSE demonstrating how it intends to regain compliance with the continued listing standards within the required 18-month timeframe.

The company expects that the plan it will submit to the NYSE will include a discussion of the previously announced rights offering to existing holders of the company’s common stock, which the company believes would bring it into compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing standards relating to minimum average global market capitalization and total stockholders’ investment.

