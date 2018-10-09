MedMen hires Ben Cook as its new COO

MedMen Enterprises (OTCQB:MMNFF) has appointed Ben Cook as its new COO.

Cook was most recently senior vice president of supply chain for Sam’s Club in Bentonville, Arkansas.

“As MedMen continues its rapid pace of growth, it is crucial that we execute effectively on operations management, supply chain and logistics,” said MedMen CEO and Co-founder Adam Bierman. “Ben brings a long track record of success with some of the biggest names in those fields, and we are proud to have him on the MedMen team.”