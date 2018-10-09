WidePoint secures more than $18.7M in contract awards

WidePoint Corporation (NYSEMKT:WYY) has won a new contract worth $18,786,773.

The numerous new contracts, follow-on contracts, option years and extensions add an additional $20M in top-line revenues from the period of September 2018 through November 2019.

Jason Holloway, Executive Vice President, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, commented: "WidePoint secured more than $27 million in contractual actions in Q3 2018 alone. These awards highlight WidePoint's positioning as the premier provider of Telecommunications Lifecycle Management services dedicated to the public sector. Going forward, our building momentum in the new Federal Fiscal Year underlies a robust pipeline of future opportunities ahead."