X Financial and NBA China announce multi-year marketing partnership

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and NBA China announced today a multi-year marketing partnership that makes the company an official marketing partner of NBA China.

Starting from the 2018-19 season, NBA China will integrate X Financial and its brands including, Xiaoying Wealth Management and Xiaoying Card Loan, into NBA China's marketing and media platforms to share the excitement of X Financial's business with NBA China fans.

X Financial will also bring NBA players and legends to China to interact with fans and grow the games.

Press Release