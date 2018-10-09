Tilray acquires Alef Biotechnology

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) has completed an acquisition of its existing import and distribution partner Alef Biotechnology SpA. The acquisition will allow Tilray to import, produce and distribute Tilray branded medical cannabis products in Chile and to create a hub to distribute throughout Latin America.

Tilray purchased all the outstanding equity of Alef for ~C$5M, comprising of ~C$250,000 in cash, and C$4.75M in Tilray Class 2 common stock.

Tilray previously announced a partnership with Alef in February 2017 to import and distribute Tilray products in Chile and Brazil.

As a part of the acquisition, Tilray will retain current Alef employees Alan Nudman as CEO, and Ariel Nudman, as Chief Sales Officer.