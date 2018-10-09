Genco Shipping & Trading updates on preparations for sulfur regulations

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) announces that it plans to install exhaust gas cleaning systems on its 17 Capesize vessels with options for installation on an additional 15 minor bulk vessels.

The balance of the fleet is expected to consume compliant, low sulphur fuel beginning in 2020 when the new environmental regulations come into effect.

The cost of each scrubber is estimated to be approximately $2M.

The company anticipates scrubber installation to be completed in 2019, ahead of the January 1, 2020 deadline.

Source: Press Release