D.R. Horton down 1.9% after fiscal Q4 preliminary results

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) falls 1.9% as fiscal Q4 cancellation rate increases to 26% compared with 21% in Q3 and 25% in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 homes closed rose 11% to 14,674 homes vs. 13, 165 homes in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 home sales revenue +9% to $4.38B from 4.04B Y/Y.

Q4 net sales orders up 11% to 11,509 homes from 10,333 homes Y/Y; net sales order value $3.43B vs. $3.12B

Backlog as of Sept. 30, 2018 was 13,371 homes vs 12, 329, backlog value of $4.03B vs. $3.73B Y/Y.

Full 2018 Q4 and fiscal year results on Nov. 8, 2018.

