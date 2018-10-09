Tech

FT: Private equity consortium considering Nielsen bid

Private equity groups Blackstone and Hellman & Friedman are exploring a joint bid for Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN), according to Financial Times sources. Blackstone was part of a different consortium that took Nielsen private in 2006.

CPPIB and GIC are also involved in the bid talks for the TV ratings provider, which has a roughly $17B enterprise value. 

Nielsen is undergoing a strategic review under pressure from activist investor Elliott. 

Talks are early and details can change.       

