Antero Midstream GP to buy Antero Midstream Partners

Antero Midstream GP (NYSE:AMGP) agrees to acquire all outstanding common units of Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM), including shares held by Antero Resources (NYSE:AR), in an attempt to simplify the company's structure.

AMGP will convert into a corporation and the combined entity will be renamed Antero Midstream Corp.

AM public unitholders will receive a combination of $3.415 in cash and 1.635 shares of New AM stock per AM unit owned, valuing the company at $31.41/unit.

The new AM plans to target a dividend of $1.24/share in 2019 and dividend growth of 29% in 2020 and 20% in both 2021 and 2022.