Siyata Mobile and AINA Wireless announce strategic partnership

Siyata Mobile (OTCQX:SYATF) has announced a partnership with AINA Wireless, whereby AINA’s wireless PTT Voice Responder and Smart Button will be featured with Uniden UV350 4G/LTE in-vehicle device.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO and Chairman of Siyata Mobile added, “One of our core focuses with launching the Uniden UV350 is safety. Partnering with AINA and providing customers with wireless accessories will allow us to further help commercial and fleet drivers keep their eyes on the road, and hands on the wheel. AINA is a well-established and recognized brand in our target market and we are pleased to be bringing our expanded product offerings to fleets and first responders in North America.”