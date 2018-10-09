CytoDyn announces strategy to complete development of ProstaGene gene-based prostate cancer prognostic test

CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) announces its strategy to complete development of PCaTest, a gene-based prognostic test for prostate cancer developed by ProstaGene. Following the completion of CytoDyn’s previous asset acquisition of ProstaGene, the Company intends to initiate a clinical study designed to further demonstrate the superiority of the PCaTest compared with current genetic tests in predicting outcomes of individuals with prostate cancer.

Study results are expected within four months from the commencement of the clinical study. The closing of the proposed ProstaGene asset acquisition is expected to close during the Q4.

The PCaTest employs 14 gene biomarker signatures for prognostication and therapeutic substratification of prostate cancer using sophisticated proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms. Results from three clinical studies in a total of 348 patient samples show the test as superior in hazards ratio to five currently marketed genetic-based prostate cancer prognostic tests.

