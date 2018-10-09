JPMorgan warns on home repair downturn

JPMorgan is out with a warning on building products companies this morning on its view that the repair/remodel cycle will see a downturn amid higher interest rates and weakening demand.

The analysts team drops Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) to a Neutral rating and Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) to Underweight in reaction to the housing thesis.

While JP didn't single out Home Depot (NYSE:HD) and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) this morning, a softening home repair/remodel cycle could also impact the two store retailers as well.