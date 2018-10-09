Honeywell testing VR window technology

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) and the U.S. Army are testing a prototype of an advanced helmet-mounted vision system in the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, one of the U.S. Army's most notable ground vehicles.

The vision system, originally developed and tested by Honeywell and DARPA under the Ground X-Vehicle Technologies program, applies augmented and virtual reality technology to a helmet-mounted display.

For armored vehicle operators, this results in a natural viewing experience of their surroundings in a "closed-hatch" environment, providing much better protection for the crew.