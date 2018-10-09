Microsoft and Grab form strategic partnership

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Grab (GRAB) announce a strategic partnership that involves Microsoft making a strategic investment and Grab adopting Azure as its preferred cloud platform.

The five-year agreement will include collaborations on a range of tech projects from big data to AI to mobility solutions. The AI solutions could help Grab create new driver authentication methods for passenger safety.

Grab operates in 235 cities across eight Southeast Asian countries and its GrabPay digital wallet is the leading player in the region.

Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

Microsoft shares are down 0.4% premarket to $110.36.

