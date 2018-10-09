Pinnacle Foods issues preliminary results

Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) releases preliminary Q3 results.

The company sees Q3 revenue of $740M to $745M vs. $763M consensus and EPS of $0.77 to $0.79 vs $0.68 consensus. Q3 EBITDA of $177M to $180M is anticipated.

Pinnacle sales statement: "The approximate 1% decline in sales is primarily due to intensified competition, specifically in the Grocery segment, partially offset by ongoing growth in the Frozen segment, led by the Birds Eye franchise, which continued to drive the Company’s robust innovation program."

Shares of Pinnacle Foods are up 0.20% in premarket trading to $65.48.

SEC Form 8-K