Canopy Growth completes first legal medical cannabis export from Canada to U.S.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) has completed a legal transfer of cannabis products to a research partner in the U.S. This transfer is the first export of legal cannabis products from Canada to the U.S. pursuant to an import permit issued by the federal United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

The shipment was completed for the sole purpose of supporting medical research and development.

Canopy Growth strongly supports legal production at the domestic level over ongoing exports. With this in mind, the Company is excited at the potential of bringing its commitment to legal, GMP/GPP produced cannabis operations to the U.S. but only through federally legal means.