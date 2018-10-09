Ziopharm inks new license deal with Intrexon for cancer platforms; shares up 10% premarket

Ziopharm Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) enters into a new all-encompassing license agreement with Intrexon's (NASDAQ:XON) Precigen for the rights to its Controlled IL-12 and Sleeping Beauty (SB) T-cell receptor (TCR) platform technologies for the potential treatment of solid tumors.

Under the terms of the deal, Ziopharm will have exclusive development rights to SB and TCRs targeted to neoantigens and public antigens. Precigen's Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the National Cancer Institute (NCI) related to SB-generated T cells expressing TCRs to target neoantigens buried within solid tumors will be transferred to Ziopharm who will maintain the exclusive relationship with the NCI for this program. Ziopharm will add the rights to pursue next-generation viral technologies using Precigen's RheoSwitch gene switch while continuing the advancement of its CD19-specific chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) program and retaining the rights to a second unnamed CAR target.

Precigen retains exclusive rights for all other CAR-T therapies, including CD33-specific CAR-Ts under its agreement with Merck KGaA.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Ziopharm will retire all outstanding shares of its Series 1 Preferred Stock held by XON, including any accrued dividends (current value is ~$156.9M) while XON will give up its right to a Ziopharm board seat. XON Chairman and CEO Randal Kirk has stepped down from that position.

Precigen will receive milestone payments and low-to-high single-digit royalties on net sales of applicable products. Ziopharm will receive a low single-digit capped royalty on sales of Precigen point-of-care CAR-T therapies.

ZIOP will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the agreement.