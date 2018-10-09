Pacific Ethanol +21% after yesterday's 43% surge ahead of ethanol news

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) +21.2% pre-market after skyrocketing 43% higher on heavy volume in yesterday's trade, all in anticipation of Pres. Trump lifting the federal ban on summer sales of E15 gasoline, allowing the fuel to be sold year-round.

Trump is expected to announce the change today in Washington before leaving for a rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, which could benefit Iowa's Republican governor, who is trailing her Democrat challenger in the polls, as well as at least two vulnerable Iowa House incumbents.

Shares in another biofuel producer, Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE), rose 4.9% yesterday; PEIX’s big move may be explained in part by its previous weakness, as Bloomberg says it has been this year's worst performer among global biofuel stocks it tracks.