Sen. Bernie Sanders asks Amazon about potential losses to wage hike

Senator Bernie Sanders, a vocal Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) critic who initially praised the minimum wage raise to $15/hour, sent a letter to the company asking it to confirm how the total compensation of employees with stock options would be affected by the change.

Amazon warehouse workers say that, based on information received so far, they could end up with thousands less per year due to lost stock and monthly bonuses.

Amazon says the higher hourly wages “more than compensates” for the stock and bonus losses and that the new pay structure is “more immediate and predictable.”

