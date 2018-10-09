First orders for Axon's new TASER 7

The Fort Worth Police Department and Nevada Highway Patrol are the first agencies to equip officers with Axon's new TASER 7 weapon.

It's the most effective TASER weapon yet, with services that are seamlessly integrated into Axon Evidence (Evidence.com).

All TASER 7 units ship with battery docks that recharge the batteries and upload weapon usage data to Axon Evidence, similar to the "dock and walk" system that deploys with Axon body cameras.

