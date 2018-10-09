Kimco Realty gets $153.7M from Q3 dispositions

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) sells 10 shopping centers and two land parcels totaling 1.3M square feet for $156.8M during Q3; its share of the sales price is $153.7M.

The sales put Kimco's YTD dispositions near the low end of its $700M-$900M full-year target range.

“The disposition environment remains very active given the ample capital and financing readily available to third-party buyers, and we expect a strong finish to the year," says Kimco's president and chief investment officer, Ross Cooper.

Previously: Kimco Realty announces redemption price for its 6.875% senior notes due 2019 (Aug. 21)