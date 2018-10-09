Baker Hughes +3% as Jefferies upgrades on oil service, LNG optimism

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) +3.1% pre-market after Jefferies upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $38 price target, raised from $34, citing progress and added confidence in the oilfield services and equipment sector, along with optimism about liquefied natural gas orders.

Jefferies analyst Brad Handler also notes GE’s divestment of its BHGE stake is unaffected by GE's recent CEO change.

Heard On The Street's Spencer Jakab believes hanging on to BHGE is "the sort of bold, value-adding move typical of [new CEO Larry] Culp. Even if he sticks to the plan, he probably can’t sell it any more quickly than [former CEO John] Flannery might have, so the stock’s recent selloff gives investors a cheaper entry point."