Aleafia’s to launch industry first 60,000 kg secure outdoor grow expansion

Aleafia Health (OTCQX:ALEAF) has obtained local regulatory approval for a 60,000 kg capacity expansion at its Port Perry cultivation facility.

Pending standard Health Canada approvals, Aleafia will build a secure outdoor cultivation site, leading to significant reduction in up front capital investments, operating expenses and ultimately, a lower cost per gram output.

The Port Perry site is currently home to a Health Canada licensed, fully operational indoor cultivation facility. The expansion will be on 30 acres of land adjacent to the cultivation facility already owned by Aleafia.

The company intends to complete its first harvest in the summer of 2019.

The expansion will increase annual growing capacity of 38,000 kg of cannabis flower to 98,000 kg.

Aleafia is also pleased to announce that Lea Ray has joined its board of directors.