Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) initiated with Buy rating and $259 (36% upside) at Guggenheim.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) initiated with Neutral rating at Guggenheim.
Merck (NYSE:MRK) initiated with Buy rating with an $84 (18% upside) price target at Guggenheim.
Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) initiated with Buy rating and $132 (15% upside) price target at Guggenheim.
Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) both initiated with Neutral ratings at Guggenheim.
Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) initiated with Buy rating at Guggenheim. Shares down 2% premarket.
Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) initiated with Sell rating and $30 (10% downside risk) price target at UBS.
Charles River Labs (NYSE:CRL) initiated with Neutral rating and $140 (9% upside) price target at UBS.
Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) initiated with Neutral rating and $48 (9% upside) price target at UBS.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) initiated with Buy rating and $100 (46% upside) price target at UBS.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) initiated with Neutral rating and $44 (8% upside) price target at UBS.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) initiated with Neutral rating and $340 (4% upside) price target at UBS.
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) initiated with Buy rating and $160 (27% upside) price target at UBS.
NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) initiated with Buy rating and $23 (47% upside) price target at UBS.
PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) initiated with Neutral rating and $100 (10% upside) price target at UBS.
PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) initiated with Neutral rating and $115 (11% upside) price target at UBS.
Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) initiated with Buy rating and $28 (101% upside) price target at Jefferies.
Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) initiated with Buy rating and $33 (30% upside) price target at BofA/Merrill Lynch. Initiated with Outperform ratings at Leerink ($34), Wells Fargo ($45) and Baird ($50).
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) initiated with Outperform rating and $22 (69% upside) price target at Wedbush.
Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) initiated with Buy rating and $12 (200% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright. Shares up 1% premarket.
Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) initiated with Neutral rating and $80 (13% upside) price target at Credit Suisse. Shares down a fraction premarket.
Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) downgraded to Equal Weight and $36 (2% upside) price target at Morgan Stanley. Shares down 3% premarket.
