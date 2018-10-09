Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) initiated with Buy rating and $259 (36% upside) at Guggenheim.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) initiated with Neutral rating at Guggenheim.

Merck (NYSE:MRK) initiated with Buy rating with an $84 (18% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) initiated with Buy rating and $132 (15% upside) price target at Guggenheim.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) and Novartis (NYSE:NVS) both initiated with Neutral ratings at Guggenheim.

Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) initiated with Buy rating at Guggenheim. Shares down 2% premarket.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) initiated with Sell rating and $30 (10% downside risk) price target at UBS.

Charles River Labs (NYSE:CRL) initiated with Neutral rating and $140 (9% upside) price target at UBS.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) initiated with Neutral rating and $48 (9% upside) price target at UBS.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) initiated with Buy rating and $100 (46% upside) price target at UBS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) initiated with Neutral rating and $44 (8% upside) price target at UBS.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) initiated with Neutral rating and $340 (4% upside) price target at UBS.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) initiated with Buy rating and $160 (27% upside) price target at UBS.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) initiated with Buy rating and $23 (47% upside) price target at UBS.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) initiated with Neutral rating and $100 (10% upside) price target at UBS.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) initiated with Neutral rating and $115 (11% upside) price target at UBS.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) initiated with Buy rating and $28 (101% upside) price target at Jefferies.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) initiated with Buy rating and $33 (30% upside) price target at BofA/Merrill Lynch. Initiated with Outperform ratings at Leerink ($34), Wells Fargo ($45) and Baird ($50).

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) initiated with Outperform rating and $22 (69% upside) price target at Wedbush.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) initiated with Buy rating and $12 (200% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright. Shares up 1% premarket.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) initiated with Neutral rating and $80 (13% upside) price target at Credit Suisse. Shares down a fraction premarket.