Cabot Oil & Gas trims full-year production growth guidance

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) -1% pre-market after reporting preliminary Q3 net production of 2.03B cfe/day, a 7% Q/Q increase and 19% above the prior-year comparable quarter, and expects Q4 production of 2.225B-2.275B cfe/day.

COG lowers its FY 2018 daily production growth guidance range to 7%-8% from 10%-12% to reflect the impact of Q3 actuals and modest changes to the anticipated timing of completions during Q4; as a result, COG also trims its full-year capital budget by $20M to $940M.

COG also says it recently entered into a precedent agreement with Transco for 250K MMBtu/day of firm transportation capacity on the Leidy South expansion project.