Ashford Trust to buy La Posada de Santa Fe for $50M

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) agrees to buy the 157-room La Posada de Santa Fe, a boutique resort, for $50M.

Adjusted net purchase price equates to about $287,000 per key and represents as of Aug. 31, 2018 a trailing 12-month capitalization rate of 5.3% on hotel net operating income of $2.4M and a trailing 12-month 15.2x hotel EBITDA multiple.

Ashford Inc. (NYSEMKT:AINC) commits to provide AHT with about $5M under their enhanced return funding program.

Inclusive of the ERFP funds, the adjusted net purchase price equates to a forward 12-month capitalization rate of 7.3% and a forward 12-month hotel EBITDA multiple of 11.7x.

After closing, the property will be managed by Remington Lodging, which also manages the Hilton Santa Fe owned by AHT. The company expects to realize synergies from the joint management of La Posada and Hilton Santa Fe.

AHT currently forecasts the five-year, leverage-neutral IRR to be about 24% based on various underwriting, pricing, and timing assumptions, which may change, and include among other factors property level mortgage financing, equity investment, corporate preferred issuance, and ERFP funding.

On a trailing 12-month basis as of Aug. 31, 2018, the La Posada achieved RevPAR of $155, with 74% occupancy and an average daily rate of $210, according to unaudited operating financial data provided by the sellers.

