American Airlines gains after boosting unit revenue forecast

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) tracks higher after posting a guidance update.

The airline company sees Q3 revenue per available seat mile growth of 2% to 3% vs. a prior range of +1% to +3%. The guidance includes factoring in the impact from Hurricane Florence.

On the cost side, American expects an average fuel cost of $2.28 to $2.33 per gallon during the quarter vs. $2.22 to $2.27 prior outlook.

American liquidity update: "As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately $4 billion in total available liquidity, comprised of unrestricted cash and investments of $4.9 billion and $2.5 billion in undrawn revolver capacity. The company also had a restricted cash position of $154 million."

SEC Form 8-K