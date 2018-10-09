Single dose of J&J's Stelara shows treatment effect in late-stage UC study

Results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, UNIFI, evaluating Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceutical's STELARA (ustekinumab) in adult patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC) who failed to respond adequately or were intolerant to prior therapies showed a treatment effect after one IV dose. The data are being presented today at the Late Breaking Abstract Plenary at the American College of Gastroenterology Scientific Meeting in Philadelphia.

15.6% of patients receiving 130 mg of STELARA and 15.5% of patients receiving ~6 mg/kg dose achieved clinical remission compared to 5.3% for placebo (p<0.001).

The overall response rates were 51.3% and 61.8%, respectively, versus 31.3% for placebo (p<0.001).

The rates of endoscopic healing were 26.3% and 27.0%, respectively, compared to 13.8% for control (p<0.001).

The rates of mucosal healing were 20.3% and 18.4%, respectively, versus 8.9% for control (p<0.001).

STELARA is currently approved in the U.S. for plaque psoriasis, Crohn's disease and psoriatic arthritis.