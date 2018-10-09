Ebix +8% on auditor change explanation

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) reiterates its FY18 and FY19 outlook and comments on the auditor change that sent shares plunging to a - 19.6% close.

The company expects revenue of $650M+ for FY19 with operating margins above 30%. Ebix expects India to deliver about 50% of the worldwide revenue in Q3 2018 and a higher percentage an subsequent periods.

Ebix plans to use its $150M share buyback and to continue its existing quarterly dividend plan.

Ebix notes that the auditor change was driven by a number of factors that boil down to wanting a big four accounting firm that has a strong presence in India to unify all the geographic businesses. Ebix reiterates that it had no disagreements with Cherry Bekaert.

Last week’s Ebix filing revealed that Cherry Bekaert expressed the opinion that Ebix hadn’t maintained effective internal control over financial reports as of the end of last year due to material weaknesses the company management identified in its controls design.

Ebix shares are up 8% to $62.75.

Previously: Ebix -14.9% on auditor change (Oct. 8)