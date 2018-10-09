Dominion names Chapman as new CFO; McGettrick to retire

Dominion Energy names current treasurer and senior VP of mergers and acquisitions Jim Chapman as its new CFO effective Nov. 1, succeeding Mark McGettrick, who will retire on Jan. 1.

Chapman joined Dominion in 2013 after more than 20 years in investment banking and corporate finance, principally related to the utility and energy sector.

McGettrick joined Dominion in 1980, was named president of the services company in 2002, CEO of the generation operating unit in 2003, and the company's CFO in 2009.