Kroger -3% after Deutsche Bank warning

Kroger (NYSE:KR) swings lower in premarket trading after Deutsche Bank lowers the grocery stock to a Sell rating from Hold.

The investment firm warns on higher costs as Kroger expands its e-commerce program. Analyst Paul Trussell also sees an earnings headwind from Kroger's commitment to keep on pricing, per Bloomberg.

DB paired today's downward revision on Kroger with an upgrade of Walmart.

Shares of Kroger are down 2.88% in premarket trading to $28.51.

Wall Street analyst scorecard on Kroger: 10 Buy-equivalent ratings, 17 Hold-equivalent ratings, 2 Sell-equivalent ratings.