Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) September Summary

September monthly performance was: +0.17%

AUM of $413M

52-week performance vs. the S&P 500 is: -15%

$0.12 in dividends were paid in September

Top 10 Holdings as of 9/30/2018: United States Treasury Notes 2.19%, United States Treasury Notes 2.24%, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 4.17%, United States Treasury Notes 2.26%, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 3.52% (FMCC4416400): 1.63194%, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 4.42%, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 5.12%, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation 2.43%, Invitation Homes Tr 2017-Sfr2 3.61%, Athene Global Funding 2015-1 3.57%