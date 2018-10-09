Vermillion launches OVA1+

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) announces the launch of its enhanced reflex offering OVA1+, through its wholly owned subsidiary, ASPiRA Labs, Inc.

The new offering combines the strengths from both of its FDA-cleared proprietary technologies: OVA1 and OVERA, which evaluate ovarian cancer risk in women with a pelvic mass prior to surgical treatment.

OVA1+ is a reflex process which performs OVA1 and, if indicated due to elevated OVA1 results, also performs OVERA.

Currently, OVA1 is the only FDA cleared, American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologist endorsed, Medicare-covered, ovarian cancer risk assessment for all ages, all stages, all ethnicities and all cancer types.