BioCorRx inks deal with VDM Biochemicals to develop and commercialize VDM-001
Oct. 09, 2018 9:03 AM ETBioCorRx Inc. (BICX)BICXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- BioCorRx (OTCQB:BICX) executes a letter of intent (LOI) with VDM Biochemicals (VDM), subject to execution of a definitive agreement, whereby the companies would partner to further develop and commercialize VDM’s new opioid antagonist molecule, VDM-001, as described in U.S. Patent 9,650,338B1 – 2017: “Opioid antagonist compounds and methods of making and using.”
- Under the agreement, BioCorRx has the right of first refusal to acquire up to a 49% ownership stake in VDM-001. Both parties have agreed to use best efforts to enter into a definitive agreement within 6 months from the date of the LOI execution on October 1. The definitive agreement would be between VDM and BioCorRx Pharmaceuticals, the Company’s R&D subsidiary.