Pretium Resources reports Brucejack Q3 gold production rose 13%

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) says it increased gold production at its flagship Brucejack mine in British Columbia by nearly 13% during Q3, which the company says keeps it on track to meet H2 production guidance of 200K-220K oz. of gold.

PVG reports Brucejack produced 92.6K oz. of gold in Q3 from 82.2K oz. in the prior-year period; milling declined to 240.1K metric tons from 261.2K metric tons but the grade improved to 12.4 g/t and the gold recovery rate rose to 97.4%.

“We added $48M to our cash on hand during [Q3], and are focused on sustaining long-term profitability,” says President and CEO Joseph Ovsenek.