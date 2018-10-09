Earnings picks from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley names its favorite "high conviction" stocks ahead of the earnings season.

The firm's list of stocks for which earnings are seen as a positive catalyst includes Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), AT&T (NYSE:T), Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC), Eaton (NYSE:ETN), Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Liberty Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONK), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), PG&E (NYSE:PCG) and SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Morgan's list of stocks for which earnings is seen as a negative catalyst includes Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST).

The broad view from the Morgan analyst team on earnings is that the Q3 numbers will come in strong, but that updates on margins, tariffs and guidance are likely to steal the show.