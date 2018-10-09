AccorHotels completes its acquisition of a 50% stake in sbe Entertainment Group

AccorHotels (OTCPK:ACRFF) has completed the acquisition of a 50% stake in sbe.

AccorHotels' will pursue its strategy to expand its offering in the luxury lifestyle hospitality segment and its footprint in gateway cities across North America.

This long-term investment will allow sbe to leverage AccorHotels' leading global hospitality platform while remaining an independent luxury lifestyle operator.

sbe will continue to be led by its Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian as well as its expert management team while retaining its global headquarters in New York.