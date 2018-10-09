Lennar said to be in advanced talks to sell Rialto Capital: WSJ

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is said to be in advanced talks with private-equity firm Stone Point Capital to sell its Rialto Capital real-estate lending business, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

It's not clear what the business is being valued at and there's no guarantee a deal will go through, the WSJ said.

Lennar said in April it was considering selling Rialto as part of its plan to spin off or sell non-core business to concentrate on its home-building business.

