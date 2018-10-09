Microsoft expands Azure towards that $10B Pentagon contract

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) says its expanded Azure cloud service to help government client store data on-premises will be available by the end of Q1 2019.

Microsoft Azure VP Julia White says the expanded Azure Government Secret service would make the company a “strong option for the JEDI contract,” referring to the $10B, winner-takes-all Pentagon cloud contract.

Google dropped out of the JEDI race yesterday, which leaves Microsoft and market leader Amazon among the strongest competitors.

